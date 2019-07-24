Newton Coin Project Hits Market Cap of $254,417.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 58.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $254,417.00 and approximately $744.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 56.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 179,613,051,628 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

