Newton Market Cap Tops $26.30 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Newton has a market capitalization of $26.30 million and $2.88 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Over the last week, Newton has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

