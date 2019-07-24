Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.74, 2,785 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 229,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 152.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 53.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 56.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 81.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NHF)

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

