NEXT (NET) Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, NEXT has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $87.33 million and $8.10 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00017231 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.39 or 0.00946080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000563 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000697 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,269,268 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

