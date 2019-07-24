NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $324,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.20, for a total transaction of $8,693,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,766 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.14.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.89. The company had a trading volume of 545,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.80. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $164.25 and a 12 month high of $212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

