NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.8% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,786,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,963,000 after purchasing an additional 107,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,014,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,831,000 after acquiring an additional 507,960 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,011,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,384,000 after acquiring an additional 182,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,886,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,973,000 after acquiring an additional 483,263 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Scotiabank cut shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.32. The stock had a trading volume of 23,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.80. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $212.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 5,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $1,137,055.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,766 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.