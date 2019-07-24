NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. NextEra Energy updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.16-8.32 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.00-10.75 EPS.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.36. 691,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,538. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $164.25 and a 1-year high of $212.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.14.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.44, for a total transaction of $578,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,307.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,766. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,831,000 after acquiring an additional 507,960 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,011,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,384,000 after acquiring an additional 182,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

