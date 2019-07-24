NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.16-8.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.38. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.00-10.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays restated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.14.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.06. 1,520,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.80. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $212.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $1,189,879.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,717,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.44, for a total transaction of $578,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,307.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,216 shares of company stock worth $21,354,766. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.