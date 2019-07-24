Nokia Oyj (NOK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Several brokerages have commented on NOK. TheStreet downgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

