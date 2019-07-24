Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Carnival accounts for 0.9% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 13.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 9.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Carnival by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 71,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.72.

CCL stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald acquired 22,050 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

