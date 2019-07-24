Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catamount Wealth Management raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $248,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

USB opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.