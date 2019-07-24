Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.7% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Starbucks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,247 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1,988.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 691,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $44,508,000 after purchasing an additional 658,043 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 494.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

