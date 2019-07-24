Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.50%.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NHYDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.