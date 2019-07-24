Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on Colfax and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.