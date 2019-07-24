North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 157,051 Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,899,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,051 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 3.53% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the first quarter worth $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 894.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 410,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Communications Systems Group stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

