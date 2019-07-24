North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Position in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,392 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Speedway Motorsports were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 285.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 326.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 30.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Speedway Motorsports in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRK shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

NYSE TRK traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,321. Speedway Motorsports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $766.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.35 million. Speedway Motorsports had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Speedway Motorsports, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

