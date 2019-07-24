North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.97 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock traded down $6.14 on Wednesday, reaching $131.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,255,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 11.50%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Standpoint Research raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.94.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.