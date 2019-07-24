North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.85 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,894,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 198,108 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 934,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 101,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. 167,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,680,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

