North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 1,303 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $112,735.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,752 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.41, for a total value of $156,646.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,637 shares of company stock worth $2,112,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.12. 1,063,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,771. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $68.13 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.16.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

