North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,907,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,569 shares during the quarter. Orion Energy Systems makes up 1.3% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.13% of Orion Energy Systems worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 675,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,638.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $52,780. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,466. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

OESX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.12.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

