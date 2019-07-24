North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 117,974 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,974 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 1.53% of Lee Enterprises worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lee Enterprises by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 146,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

LEE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,217. The company has a market capitalization of $111.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.