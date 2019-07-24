Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $149.11

Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.11 and traded as low as $132.08. Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at $134.75, with a volume of 3,418 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 million and a P/E ratio of -15.06.

About Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and hires containerized transformers and switchgears, and temporary packaged substations.

