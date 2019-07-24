Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $115.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.86 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $18.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

