Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathlight Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,968. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

