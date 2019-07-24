NULS Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. NULS has a market capitalization of $42.31 million and $2.37 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NULS has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One NULS token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, QBTC, ChaoEX and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00290613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.88 or 0.01672114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00120483 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,176,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,573,716 tokens. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DragonEX, ChaoEX, Binance, Kucoin, OKEx, Bit-Z and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.