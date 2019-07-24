Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.14

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.14 and last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 49616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTNX. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.35.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.12). Nutanix had a negative net margin of 41.47% and a negative return on equity of 127.35%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,982 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $60,031,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $57,947,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 46.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,515,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,780 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Nutanix by 555.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,225,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,621 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

