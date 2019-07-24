Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.76, approximately 1,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 176,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 2,181.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 52,003 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.