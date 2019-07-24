Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35, 1,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,443 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Company Profile (NYSE:NYV)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return.

