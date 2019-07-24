NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s Largest Position

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 8.5% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,952,880,000 after buying an additional 858,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,083,400,000 after buying an additional 266,779 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,857,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,410,902,000 after buying an additional 753,001 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,373,156,000 after buying an additional 1,052,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,952,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,248,416,000 after buying an additional 94,198 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $176.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cascend Securities raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.34.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

