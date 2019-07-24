O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 11.8% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $16,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $176.21 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $137.45 and a 52-week high of $176.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.68.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.