O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 192 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,417,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,403,000 after buying an additional 40,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $137.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.29.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

