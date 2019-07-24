O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,262 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Seritage Growth Properties accounts for about 4.2% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.35% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 89,735 shares during the period.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of SRG stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.22. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 44.31%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.