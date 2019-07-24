O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 475,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,130 shares during the quarter. Arcos Dorados makes up 2.6% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 536.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.01. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.