O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 49.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 18,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $1,538,369.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,057.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,735 shares of company stock valued at $9,592,477 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.49 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

