Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.14

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $160.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

