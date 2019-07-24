Octopus Aim VCT 2 PLC (LON:OSEC) Plans GBX 2.10 Dividend

Octopus Aim VCT 2 PLC (LON:OSEC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Octopus Aim VCT 2 stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 72.50 ($0.95). 4,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.33. Octopus Aim VCT 2 has a 12-month low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66.

About Octopus Aim VCT 2

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

