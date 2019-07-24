Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Saturday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $178.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $52.20.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.