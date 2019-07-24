Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Issues Earnings Results

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.45 million.

NASDAQ OLBK traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. 19,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.61. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

OLBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

