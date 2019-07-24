Old Second Bancorp Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

Old Second Bancorp has a payout ratio of 3.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Shares of OSBC opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith Gottschalk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $26,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Second Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

