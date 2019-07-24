Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.47. 302,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,728. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.19. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.47. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

