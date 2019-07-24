Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 265 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,734. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.