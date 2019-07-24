Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,142,000 after buying an additional 96,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,297,609,000 after buying an additional 63,639 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $303.26. 710,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,058. The company has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $202.77 and a 12 month high of $323.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on Summit Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alteryx from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.68.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

