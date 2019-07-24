Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Lowers Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,005 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $117,112,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,683,552 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $795,343,000 after buying an additional 860,708 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,408,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,473,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Expedia Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,560,807 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $185,736,000 after buying an additional 239,587 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $137.41. The company had a trading volume of 37,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.52. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $139.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.32.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.