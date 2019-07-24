Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 609.1% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $3,569,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 432.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 272,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 221,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.41.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $96.99 and a 52 week high of $134.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $48,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

