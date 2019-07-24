Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 4,688 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,325.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,244,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000.

BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. 19,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,686. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

