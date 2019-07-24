Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,011,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,157 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $37,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 194,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,133 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,326 shares in the company, valued at $8,633,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.05.

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.91. 479,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,631. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.37). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

