Omnicell (OMCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Omnicell to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.72 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 4.74%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $92.59.

In other news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 65,161 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $4,155,316.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 3,798 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $310,372.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,060.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,818 shares of company stock worth $10,075,315 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

