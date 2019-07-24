One Capital Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 61,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $12,121,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 78,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $97,944.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,573.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Householder sold 50,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $6,793,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,984. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,336. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $104.88 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.02.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

