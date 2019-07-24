One Capital Management LLC Takes $502,000 Position in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,188,000.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. 2,854,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,333,971. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.