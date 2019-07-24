Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report sales of $223.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opko Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $224.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.60 million. Opko Health reported sales of $263.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full-year sales of $895.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.60 million to $900.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $953.55 million, with estimates ranging from $920.20 million to $986.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 2,321,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.14. Opko Health has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

In other Opko Health news, Director Robert Scott Fishel purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,545,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,900 in the last three months. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Opko Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Opko Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Opko Health by 60.6% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Opko Health by 484.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 440,572 shares in the last quarter. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

